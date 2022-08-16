Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,023,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MCHI stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.