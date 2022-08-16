Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

