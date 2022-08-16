Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of POR opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

