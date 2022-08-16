Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Announces Earnings Results

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Local Bounti updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Local Bounti Stock Performance
NYSE:LOCL opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Local Bounti
In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
