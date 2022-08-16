Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Announces Earnings Results

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Local Bounti updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

NYSE:LOCL opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Local Bounti

In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Local Bounti by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 131,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Get Rating

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

