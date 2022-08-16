Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $438.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

