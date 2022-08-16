LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 648 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

