LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,170 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. 65,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

