LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

