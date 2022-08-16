LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 139,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

