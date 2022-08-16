LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 495 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $248.37. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.