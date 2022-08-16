LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 232,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $358.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

