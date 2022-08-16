LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $7.79 on Tuesday, reaching $763.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,034. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.76.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

