LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,375 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 1,096,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,156,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.