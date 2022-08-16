Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Lowered by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises 4.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,784. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lumentum

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

