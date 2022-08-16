Lympo Market Token (LMT) Hits One Day Volume of $474.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $43,103.50 and $474.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036823 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Coin Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Lympo Market Token Coin Trading
