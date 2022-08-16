Lympo Market Token Reaches Market Cap of $43,103.50 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $43,103.50 and $474.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036823 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token
