Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $18.20. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 401 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $913.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
