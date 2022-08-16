MAI Capital Management Buys 352 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.