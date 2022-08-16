MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

