MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,931,000 after buying an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after buying an additional 121,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

