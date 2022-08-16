MAI Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.