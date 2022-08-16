MAI Capital Management Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WM opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.