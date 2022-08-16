MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,851 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 160,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

