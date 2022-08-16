MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 391,575 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 773,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 12,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.