MAI Capital Management Sells 2,269 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

