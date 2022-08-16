MAI Capital Management Sells 796 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

