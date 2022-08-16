MakiSwap Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $247,919.30 and $51,445.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

