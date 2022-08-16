MakiSwap Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $247,919.30 and $51,445.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.