Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

