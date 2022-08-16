Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

