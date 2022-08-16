Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,513.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 632,226 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 86,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

