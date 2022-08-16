Maripau Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FALN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 7,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,277. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.