Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,139 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75.

