Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,165 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

