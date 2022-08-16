Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

