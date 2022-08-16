Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 345,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

