Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sony Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. 9,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

