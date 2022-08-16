Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,987 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.60. 156,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,164. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

