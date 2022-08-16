Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 55,457.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 78.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 32.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.06. 20,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,513. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

