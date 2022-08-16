Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,802 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 2.8 %

MTCH stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,322. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.