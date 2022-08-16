Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ithaka Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 139,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

