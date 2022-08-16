Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 30,482 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,591. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

