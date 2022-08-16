Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,303 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DFAS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,029. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.
