Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Mastercard stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.81. 74,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.53. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

