Matryx (MTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.00

Matryx (MTX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Matryx has a market capitalization of $82,464.34 and approximately $31.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matryx

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.