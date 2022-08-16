Matson (NYSE:MATX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Matson has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,341. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 1,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.