Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is Pier Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for about 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,528. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

