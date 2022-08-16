McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

