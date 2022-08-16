Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.