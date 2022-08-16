Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $230,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

