Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $99,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.